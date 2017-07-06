Tigers' Daniel Norris: Placed on DL with groin strain

Norris was placed on the 10-day DL Thursday due to a left groin strain.

Norris took the mound Wednesday and proceeded to give up five runs for the third consecutive start, so it's not all that surprising to see an injury in play. Even though he's landing on the DL, Norris won't necessarily have to miss a scheduled start due to the upcoming All-Star break. For the time being, the Tigers will use his roster spot for left-hander Blaine Hardy, who was recalled from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.