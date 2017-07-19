Tigers' Daniel Norris: Second rehab outing on tap

Norris (groin) will make another rehab appearance with Triple-A Toledo, Evan Woodbery of the MLive Media Group reports.

Norris had a rough little outing Tuesday against Pawtucket, allowing four earned runs in just three innings of work, taking the loss during his first rehab appearance. Manager Brad Ausmus wants to give him another turn to shake off the rust and continue to recover from his groin injury. If all goes well and a third rehab start isn't needed, there's a chance Norris could return to the rotation by the weekend of July 28 against the Astros.