Tigers' Daniel Norris: Set for rehab start

Norris (groin) will head to Triple-A Toledo for a rehab start Tuesday.

Norris tossed two side sessions over the weekend, and the results prompted manager Brad Ausmus to send him on a rehab assignment for the time being. The left-hander hasn't pitched since July 5 and could use the work to shake off some of the rust, while seeing how the groin feels after going up against live hitting. It remains to be seen whether Norris will stay in Toledo for more than one appearance, as he will likely be reevaluated after Tuesday's outing.

