Norris (1-0) pitched six scoreless, allowing two hits and issuing four walks while striking out five in Friday's win over the Indians.

The left-hander struggled with his command for a second straight start, yet walked away unscathed and with his first victory of the season. Norris threw just 53 percent of his pitches for strikes, but it may have worked a bit to his advantage as the Tribe couldn't make solid contact throughout the evening. Norris will look to build off this one and improve his control when he takes the ball Thursday against the Rays.