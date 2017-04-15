Tigers' Daniel Norris: Stifles Indians for first win of 2017
Norris (1-0) pitched six scoreless, allowing two hits and issuing four walks while striking out five in Friday's win over the Indians.
The left-hander struggled with his command for a second straight start, yet walked away unscathed and with his first victory of the season. Norris threw just 53 percent of his pitches for strikes, but it may have worked a bit to his advantage as the Tribe couldn't make solid contact throughout the evening. Norris will look to build off this one and improve his control when he takes the ball Thursday against the Rays.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Tosses quality start in season debut•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Scheduled to start Sunday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Confirmed as third starter•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: No complaints after playing catch•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Arm feels better Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Struggles with dead arm Monday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...