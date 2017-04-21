Tigers' Daniel Norris: Struggles against Rays
Norris (1-1) allowed five runs -- four earned -- on eight hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 4.2 innings during Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.
This was the first rough outing of the season for Norris, and it upped his ERA to a 3.71 mark. He has a four-pitch arsenal with plus-velocity, so everything is in place for him to turn in a solid fantasy campaign. While there are likely to be more peaks and valleys as he fine-tunes his craft at the highest level, there's also plenty of upside.
More News
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Stifles Indians for first win of 2017•
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Tosses quality start in season debut•
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Scheduled to start Sunday•
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Confirmed as third starter•
Tigers' Daniel Norris: No complaints after playing catch•
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Arm feels better Tuesday•
