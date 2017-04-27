Norris (1-2) gave up four runs on nine hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts over just four innings in Wednesday's shutout loss to the Mariners.

We've seen more bad than good from Norris so far, as evidenced by his 4.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB. None of those stats are particularly promising, and it's especially troubling that Norris has struggled to miss bats as he usually does. The 24-year-old lefty still has plenty of potential, but after he led the minors in strikeouts in 2014, it was fair to expect Norris to make a relatively quick transition into a reliable MLB starter. We're still waiting for that transition to materialize.