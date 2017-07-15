Play

Tigers' Daniel Norris: Throws side session Friday

Norris (groin) did not have as strong of a side session as he would've liked, and will throw again Sunday, Evan Woodbery of the MLive Media Group reports.

According to manager Brad Ausmus, the session was "so-so" and the team will have Norris toss one more time before determining the next step for their left-hander. Norris has been out since July 5 with the groin strain, and could return to the rotation without having to participate in any rehab games depending on the results of Sunday's session.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast