Tigers' Daniel Norris: Throws side session Friday

Norris (groin) did not have as strong of a side session as he would've liked, and will throw again Sunday, Evan Woodbery of the MLive Media Group reports.

According to manager Brad Ausmus, the session was "so-so" and the team will have Norris toss one more time before determining the next step for their left-hander. Norris has been out since July 5 with the groin strain, and could return to the rotation without having to participate in any rehab games depending on the results of Sunday's session.