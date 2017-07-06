Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will be given MRI

Norris (groin) is undergoing an MRI on Thursday to examine the severity of his groin injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw's painful Wednesday start might've been influenced by this issue, and the Tigers want to check on how long he may be sidelined. Either way, Norris could avoid missing a turn in the rotation because the All-Star break is coming up. Of course, as Evan Woodbery of MLive.com speculates, Detroit may use this as 10-day disabled list stint as a chance to evaluate his major-league roster spot.