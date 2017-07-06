Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will be given MRI
Norris (groin) is undergoing an MRI on Thursday to examine the severity of his groin injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw's painful Wednesday start might've been influenced by this issue, and the Tigers want to check on how long he may be sidelined. Either way, Norris could avoid missing a turn in the rotation because the All-Star break is coming up. Of course, as Evan Woodbery of MLive.com speculates, Detroit may use this as 10-day disabled list stint as a chance to evaluate his major-league roster spot.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Placed on DL with groin strain•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Gives up five runs for third straight start•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Chased early Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Gives up five runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Fans eight to earn fourth win•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Slides start up one day•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...