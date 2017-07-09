Tigers' Daniel Norris: Won't throw over break

Norris (groin) will not throw over the All-Star break and it remains to be seen if he will be ready when the Tigers need a fifth starter July 18 in Kansas City, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

It is not a great sign that he has not yet been cleared to throw, but it does not sound like he will need a rehab assignment, so he could rejoin the rotation sometime in late July. If he is not ready, Matt Boyd would be an option to start next Tuesday's game.