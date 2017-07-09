Tigers' Daniel Norris: Won't throw over break

Norris (groin) will not throw over the All-Star break and it remains to be seen if he will be ready when the Tigers need a fifth starter July 18 in Kansas City, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

It is not a great sign that he has not yet been cleared to throw, but it does not sound like he will need a rehab assignment, so he could rejoin the rotation sometime in late July. If he is not ready, Matt Boyd would be an option to start next Tuesday's game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast