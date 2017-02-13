Stumpf will compete to make the Tigers roster out of spring training as the second lefty reliever, The Detroit Free Press reports.

Stumpf was selected by Detroit in the Rule 5 draft in December, and the Tigers will need to keep him on the active roster all season, otherwise he will be subjected to waivers and offered back to the Royals. Stumpf will compete with Kyle Ryan and Blaine Hardy in spring training to be a second lefty in the bullpen behind Justin Wilson.