Tigers' Daniel Stumpf: Struggling as left-handed specialist
Stumpf has five strikeouts and has allowed four runs in 5.1 innings this season.
Stumpf's role this season has been as a left-handed specialist, as he's only pitched a full inning or more in three of his nine appearances this year. He's struggled in his role as hitters have gotten to him, roughing him up to the tune of a .381 batting average. Because of his limited role and poor results, it doesn't appear as if the southpaw retains much fantasy value in any format at the moment.
