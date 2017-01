Martinez re-signed with the Tigers, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Martinez wasn't particularly effective last season, posting an ERA of 5.62 in 41.2 innings over 12 games with Double-A Erie in the Tigers' system and a 6.23 ERA in 52 games over 12 games with Triple-A Rochester in the Twins' system. He's likely to serve as organizational depth in 2017, but could find himself out of a job if he pitches poorly once again.