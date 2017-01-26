Hill (elbow) is making progress and the Tigers expect him back in game action in mid-June, Baseball America's Chris Iott reports.

Hill underwent elbow reconstruction surgery in August, and also missed most of 2015 with knee and quad injuries. The 21-year-old outfielder slashed .266/.312/.349 over 415 plate appearances with Low-A Michigan on the season, also stealing 35 bases in 41 attempts. If he gets back on the field in mid-June, he'll have about two and a half months to salvage his 2017 season, provided he can remain healthy.