Machado is slashing .302/.333/.349 in only 63 at-bats this season.

The 25-year-old has seen time at every infield position besides first base in 2017, but has made consecutive starts only once. Machado holds a .370/.383/.435 slash line in 45 at-bats since the start of May, but the infrequent opportunities in his current role limit his fantasy value in standard formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories