Machado is slashing .302/.333/.349 in only 63 at-bats this season.

The 25-year-old has seen time at every infield position besides first base in 2017, but has made consecutive starts only once. Machado holds a .370/.383/.435 slash line in 45 at-bats since the start of May, but the infrequent opportunities in his current role limit his fantasy value in standard formats.