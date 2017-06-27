Tigers' Dixon Machado: Hitting better in limited role
Machado is slashing .302/.333/.349 in only 63 at-bats this season.
The 25-year-old has seen time at every infield position besides first base in 2017, but has made consecutive starts only once. Machado holds a .370/.383/.435 slash line in 45 at-bats since the start of May, but the infrequent opportunities in his current role limit his fantasy value in standard formats.
