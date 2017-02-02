Machado is hoping to earn a spot on the Tigers' 25-man roster during spring training, otherwise he will likely be lost to waivers, Anthony French of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Machado is out of minor league options, meaning he will be exposed to waivers if he doesn't make the 25-man roster. The team considers his glove MLB-ready, but Machado doesn't offer much with the bat. The 24-year-old could end up as a reserve infielder this year in Detroit, which doesn't translate to a ton of fantasy value.