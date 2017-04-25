Tigers' Dixon Machado: Occupies utility role to start season
Machado has two hits in 13 at-bats to begin the 2017 season.
Machado serves as the utilityman of Detroit's infield, but hasn't seen too much action at the plate thus far. With Jose Iglesias (concussion) on the DL, the 25-year-old has started seeing more time at shortstop when Andrew Romine is either on the bench or playing second base.
