Tigers' Domonic Ficociello: Heads to Triple-A
Ficociello was called up to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Tom Reisenweber of the Erie Times-News reports.
Ficociello had spent the first 89 games of the season with Double-A Erie this year, hitting .308/.378/.448 with seven home runs and 39 RBI. The shortstop worked his way through the Double-A level since the middle of the 2015 season, and is ready to test his skills at Toledo. Ficociello is able to play myriad positions defensively, and will look to make it to the Tigers by the end of next season.
