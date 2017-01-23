Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Will throw off mound this week
VerHagen (shoulder) will throw off a mound this week, MLB.com's Jason Beck reports.
This will mark the first time he's thrown off of a mound since undergoing thoracic outlook syndrome surgery last July. Despite a rough year in 2016, posting a 7.11 ERA over 19.0 innings, the righty should be ready to compete for a roster spot come spring training.
