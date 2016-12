Mujica signed a minor league deal with the Tigers that includes an invite to spring training, Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports reports.

Mujica bounced around at the Triple-A level in 2016, spending the most time at Lehigh Valley, where the right-hander owned a 3.69 ERA over 39 frames. Since producing 37 saves with the Cardinals in 2014, the reliever has never been quite the same, though at 32 years old there is still time for a turnaround.