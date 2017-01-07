Navarro signed a minor league contract with the Tigers on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline reports.

The veteran first baseman last played in the major leagues in 2015 as a member of the Angels in 2015. He spent time with the Mariners and the Cardinals with their respective Triple-A affiliates last season and had a particularly strong stint at Triple-A Memphis, where he slashed .320/.366/.376 over 213 plate appearances. He figures to see regular playing time at Triple-A Toledo in 2017.