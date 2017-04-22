Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Earns save despite allowing another run
Rodriguez allowed one run on two hits while striking out one in one inning to record his sixth save Saturday against the Twins.
Rodriguez was provided a two-run lead and gave up a solo homer to Jason Castro before eventually closing out the contest. The 35-year-old has allowed a run to score in five of his last seven outings, and although his role as the Tigers closer is safe, he'll need to turn things around to restore confidence to nervous fantasy owners.
More News
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Suffers blown save Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Gets Sunday save•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Struggles but gets the save Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Records second save of season Monday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Not used in save situation Saturday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Blown save Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...