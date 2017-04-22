Rodriguez allowed one run on two hits while striking out one in one inning to record his sixth save Saturday against the Twins.

Rodriguez was provided a two-run lead and gave up a solo homer to Jason Castro before eventually closing out the contest. The 35-year-old has allowed a run to score in five of his last seven outings, and although his role as Detroit's closer is safe, he'll need to turn things around to restore confidence to nervous fantasy owners.

