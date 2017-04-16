Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Gets Sunday save
Rodriguez nailed down his fifth save of the season Sunday against Cleveland, allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.
Rodriguez recorded saves in his last two outings despite allowing an earned run in each, so it's good to see him keep the opponent of the board. Rodriguez isn't the dominant reliever he once was, but he figures to rack up plenty of saves for a Detroit team off to an 8-4 start this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Struggles but gets the save Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Records second save of season Monday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Not used in save situation Saturday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Blown save Friday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Picks up first save Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Works in minors tuneup•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...