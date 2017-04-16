Rodriguez nailed down his fifth save of the season Sunday against Cleveland, allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Rodriguez recorded saves in his last two outings despite allowing an earned run in each, so it's good to see him keep the opponent of the board. Rodriguez isn't the dominant reliever he once was, but he figures to rack up plenty of saves for a Detroit team off to an 8-4 start this season.

