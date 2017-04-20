Rodriguez (1-1) suffered his second blown save and first loss of the season Wednesday against the Rays. He allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks, while recording two outs.

Rodriguez started the ninth inning by walking Kevin Kiermaier and then allowing a double to Evan Longoria to put two runners in scoring position. He then intentionally walked the next batter to create a force situation, but lost the game when the Tigers committed an error on a double-play attempt. Rodriguez has been shaky in the early going, and while the veteran should have a fairly long leash, Justin Wilson is a viable option if the Tigers did decide to make a change.