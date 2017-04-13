Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Absent from Thursday lineup
Kinsler is not in the Tigers' lineup Thursday against the Twins.
The second baseman is likely just getting a bit of rest during the day game. Expect Kinsler back in the thick of things Friday. For now, Andrew Romine takes his place at the keystone, batting leadoff against Phil Hughes.
