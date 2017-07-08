Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Collects two hits, nabbed on steal Friday

Kinsler went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's loss to the Indians. He was also caught stealing.

Kinsler was caught stealing for the third time this season, versus six successful attempts. At 35 years old, Kinsler doesn't run like he used to, but he should still get to double digits in the category, something he's done every year of his career so far. He had 14 steals a season ago on 20 attempts.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast