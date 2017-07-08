Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Collects two hits, nabbed on steal Friday
Kinsler went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's loss to the Indians. He was also caught stealing.
Kinsler was caught stealing for the third time this season, versus six successful attempts. At 35 years old, Kinsler doesn't run like he used to, but he should still get to double digits in the category, something he's done every year of his career so far. He had 14 steals a season ago on 20 attempts.
