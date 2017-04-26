Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Comes around four times in rout

Kinsler went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and four runs against the Mariners on Tuesday.

He was just one piece of the pie, as the Tigers ran up 19 runs against Seattle pitching. Things have been a bit slow for him in the early going, but this single game raised his batting average from .217 to .262, and Kinsler's now scored 16 runs in 18 games with an even 14:14 BB:K. It looks like he's in for another productive season atop Detroit's batting order.