Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Dealing with illness
Kinsler is not in Friday's lineup due to flu-like symptoms, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Fantasy owners can rest easy knowing this isn't a recurrence of a left hamstring strain that sidelined Kinsler earlier this season, but he could miss a couple games while getting back to full strength. Consider him day-to-day for now, and look for Andrew Romine to take over as the regular second baseman in his absence.
