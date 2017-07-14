Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Dealing with illness

Kinsler is not in Friday's lineup due to flu-like symptoms, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Fantasy owners can rest easy knowing this isn't a recurrence of a left hamstring strain that sidelined Kinsler earlier this season, but he could miss a couple games while getting back to full strength. Consider him day-to-day for now, and look for Andrew Romine to take over as the regular second baseman in his absence.