Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Drives in two in loss

Kinsler went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI during Thursday's loss to Kansas City.

With an underwhelming .244/.326/.401 slash line, fantasy owners have been waiting for Kinsler to find a groove at the dish. The veteran now sports a modest five-game hitting streak with five extra-base hits, three RBI and four runs, and a rebound in the second half could already be in its beginning stages.

