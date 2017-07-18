Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Home run shy of cycle Monday

Kinsler went 3-for-6 with a double, a triple, a run and an RBI in Monday's win over the Royals.

Kinsler led the game off with a double, then tripled in a run in the second before coming around to score on Nick Castellanos' home run. He added a single in the third, putting himself a home run shy of the cycle with six innings to play. Unfortunately the second baseman came up empty in three at-bats after struggling starter Jason Vargas was lifted.