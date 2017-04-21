Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Homers Thursday
Kinsler went 1-for-3 and led off the game with a home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays.
Kinsler's third home run of the season was actually the only offense the Tigers got on this day. Kinsler's hitting just .217 so far this season, but his three home runs and 11 runs scored have been a boon for fantasy owners.
