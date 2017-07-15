Play

Tigers' Ian Kinsler: In Saturday's lineup

Kinsler (illness) is back in the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Kinsler was forced to miss Friday's game due to flu-like symptoms, but is back in his typical spot at second base while batting leadoff for Saturday's affair. During the first half of the season, Kinsler hit .240/.323/.387 with nine home runs, 23 RBI and 49 runs scored.

