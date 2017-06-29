Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Launches ninth home run

Kinsler went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three runs scored in Thursday's win over Kansas City.

He's hit five homers in June, exceeding his total from the first two months combined. Kinsler's also chipped in five steals this month after going 1-for-3 on the basepaths in April and May. The 35-year-old's contract includes a $12 million team option for 2018.