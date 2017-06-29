Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Launches ninth home run
Kinsler went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three runs scored in Thursday's win over Kansas City.
He's hit five homers in June, exceeding his total from the first two months combined. Kinsler's also chipped in five steals this month after going 1-for-3 on the basepaths in April and May. The 35-year-old's contract includes a $12 million team option for 2018.
More News
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Homers for third straight game Thursday•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Goes deep again Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Provides spark Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Scores twice in Thursday win•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Collects two hits Saturday•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Has strong game Thursday•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....