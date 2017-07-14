Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Out of lineup Friday
Kinsler is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener with the Blue Jays.
Kinsler is rarely absent from the starting lineup, so it's unclear as to the purpose for his day off, though the team will likely provide an update in due time. The veteran second baseman has already missed multiple periods of time this season with a nagging left hamstring injury. Andrew Romine will take over at the keystone, and Alex Presley will lead off in Kinsler's stead.
