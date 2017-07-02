Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Receives day off

Kinsler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.

After recording just one hit in nine at-bats while playing in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader, Kinsler will get a breather Sunday, along with an additional day of rest Monday with the Tigers off the schedule. Dixon Machado will fill in for Kinsler at the keystone and bat ninth in the series finale.

