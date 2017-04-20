Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Scores three times Wednesday

Kinsler went 1-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.

Kinsler scored every time he reached base, which is exactly what you're looking for from a leadoff hitter. Even though he's hitting just .209 to begin the season, Kinsler should once again make a push for 100 runs atop a strong Detroit lineup.

