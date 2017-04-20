Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Scores three times Wednesday
Kinsler went 1-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.
Kinsler scored every time he reached base, which is exactly what you're looking for from a leadoff hitter. Even though he's hitting just .209 to begin the season, Kinsler should once again make a push for 100 runs atop a strong Detroit lineup.
More News
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Absent from Thursday lineup•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Launches home run Monday•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Wednesday's game rained out•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Homers in season opener•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Expected back in camp Friday•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Collects two hits in Team USA win•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...