Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Collects three hits Saturday
Martinez went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and five RBI on Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Martinez's 15 homer of the campaign capped off the scoring as the Tigers exploded for 11 runs in a home victory. Despite missing more than a month to start the season, he hasn't missed a beat, as he's slashing .306/.384/.622, and he's providing fantasy owners with elite-level production.
