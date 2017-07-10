Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Collects two hits, stolen base Sunday

Martinez went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and his first steal of the season in Sunday's win over the Indians.

Martinez had one steal all of last year and has never had more than six in a season, so don't expect this to become a trend. However, the 29-year-old more than makes up for it with his power potential in the middle of Detroit's lineup, and he's now slashing an impressive .299/.381/.610.