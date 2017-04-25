Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Continues running Monday
Martinez (foot) ran again Monday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The slugger continues to workout without any issues, with this being his second running outing since Friday. If everything checks out in the next day or so, Martinez could head out on a rehab assignment before returning to Detroit.
