Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Could get back to game action soon

Tigers general manager Al Avila said Martinez (foot) "should be playing in games in the next few days," MLB Network Radio reports.

The team previously said that Martinez likely won't require a full 20-day rehab assignment, so if he starts rehabbing soon, he could be back with the Tigers before the end of the month. His return will cut into the playing time of Tyler Collins and Mikie Mahtook, and it could possibly send JaCoby Jones to Triple-A for regular at-bats.