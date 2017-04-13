Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Could get back to game action soon
Tigers general manager Al Avila said Martinez (foot) "should be playing in games in the next few days," MLB Network Radio reports.
The team previously said that Martinez likely won't require a full 20-day rehab assignment, so if he starts rehabbing soon, he could be back with the Tigers before the end of the month. His return will cut into the playing time of Tyler Collins and Mikie Mahtook, and it could possibly send JaCoby Jones to Triple-A for regular at-bats.
More News
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Not expected to need full rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Recovery ahead of schedule•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Begins swinging bat•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Progressing well, set to be evaluated Thursday•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Sheds boot, likely out through late April•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Progressing from foot injury•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...