Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Exits after fouling ball off foot
Martinez was lifted from Thursday's game as a precaution after he fouled a ball off his left foot in the seventh inning, George Sipple of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Following a tenuous 15-pitch at-bat which ended with an RBI single, Martinez was substituted out of the game for pinch runner Matt den Dekker. Manager Brad Ausmus later said the premature exit was a precautionary measure, especially considering the slugger missed the beginning of the season with the exact same type of injury. Martinez is hitting .309/.365/.585 with 10 RBI in his first full month of action and figures to be back in the lineup when the Tigers begin a weekend series with the Indians on Friday.
