Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Goes deep Sunday
Martinez went 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.
Martinez's eighth inning solo shot tied the game, and the Tigers would go on to win in extra innings. Martinez now has 16 home runs in just 198 at-bats this season, and he should remain one of the strongest hitters in fantasy baseball so long as he stays healthy.
