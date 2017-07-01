Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Hits bench Saturday

Martinez is not in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Martinez took a foul ball off his foot - the same foot that caused him to miss the first 36 games of the season - Thursday, but was in the lineup to play Friday's game until it got postponed. The outfielder will instead spend the first game of the doubleheader on the bench while Matt den Dekker gets his first start of the year in right.