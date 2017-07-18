Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Hitting fifth Tuesday

Martinez (back) is starting in right field and hitting fifth Tuesday against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

He was lifted from Monday's game as a precaution with lower back tightness, but all appears to be well a day later. Martinez has been talked about as a high-end target at this year's trade deadline, and is hitting .317 with eight home runs over his last 39 games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast