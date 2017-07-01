Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Late addition to lineup
Martinez was added to Saturday's lineup for Game 1 of the doubleheader.
Justin Upton was scratched for Saturday's lineup with right side soreness, thrusting Martinez into right field. The 29-year-old will bat third for the first game of the twin-bill while Matt den Dekker moves from right to left field.
