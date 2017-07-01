Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Launches 14th home run Saturday
Martinez went 2-for-4 with two runs and a solo homer in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Indians.
He was originally expected to rest for the first installment of Saturday's twin bill, but Justin Upton being scratched led to manager Brad Ausmus to plug Martinez into the lineup. Martinez is now hitting .299 with a strong 1.038 OPS through 45 games this season and he's also belted out 14 home runs. He's collected hits in four of his last five games and has multiple hits in three of those outings.
