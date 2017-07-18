Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Lifted as precaution Monday

Martinez was removed from Monday's game against the Royals with lower back tightness.

The Tigers are calling Martinez's removal "precautionary," so it appears that the star right fielder isn't dealing with anything serious. He'll be listed as day-to-day, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in the starting lineup Tuesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast