Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Not expected to need full rehab assignment

Manager Brad Ausmus said Tuesday that he does not expect Martinez (foot) will need a full 20-day rehab assignment, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers are not providing a timetable for Martinez's return to action, but the fact that they are talking about a rehab assignments speaks to the outfielder's progress. Ausmus said Martinez is progressing "extremely well," having advanced to regular batting practice Monday. The biggest tests -- namely running and cutting in the outfield -- still await, but a return before the end of the month seems well within the realm of possibility.

