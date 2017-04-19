Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Plans to start running Friday
Martinez (foot) is scheduled to take batting practice Wednesday and is expected to begin running on the field Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Martinez still looks to be a week or more away from being activated from the disabled list, but the on-field running marks an important step in the recovery process for the outfielder. Since suffering the mid-foot sprain in a March 18 Grapefruit League game, Martinez had been limited to running on a treadmill, so once he's able to show his mobility won't be an issue while covering the field, the Tigers might be able to flesh out a more defined return date. Because he's missed more than a month with the injury, Martinez will eventually require bulk at-bats during simulated games at extended spring training before his activation.
