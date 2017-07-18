Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Pulled from Monday's game early
Martinez was removed from Monday's game against the Royals in the sixth inning, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The reason for Martinez's early removal is not yet known, as the outfielder did not appear to suffer any sort of injury before being replaced by Alex Presley. Martinez has been the subject of many trade rumors, so it remains possible that the 29-year-old could be on the move.
